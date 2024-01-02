A Nigerian man has caused a commotion online after funnily complaining about how his neighbour's daughter disturbs him

He shared a video of one of such moments as he engaged the girl and her mum in a hilarious banter on the matter

He wondered why the cute girl would be disturbing him even when he had not finished dreaming

Nigerians have reacted to a funny video of a man lamenting how his neighbour's daughter bothers him.

In a TikTok video, @toborre funnily complained that the girl, Cherish, was after his life and recorded one of such moments.

The girl seemed fond of him. Photo Credit: @toborre

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the kid called out his name happily, which made him fire back at the girl and her mother.

He jocularly tackled Cherish, wondering if they were engaged or lovers that she would be calling his name at that time of the day when he was still asleep.

The girl's mum came to her defence. A funny banter between the two neighbours followed, quite to netizens' excitement.

Watch the video below:

People share their thoughts on his situation

justineonyedikach said:

"Na so one small girl call my name, which she didn't evn call well, I jejely give her 1k run go house. any day she sees me , na jump She dey jump."

Littbarski Nwokadike said:

"Buying snacks every day has been part of me because of this boy since this holiday na uncle I want to drink tea every morning."

deyolawilliams395 said:

"My daughter ❤️used to do this to my neighbour 25 years ago and till now they are friends and on wedding day his the godfather."

animality said:

"I'm passing through the same thing. my tenant's daughter will just be shouting, landlord! landlord! anyhow. very provocating."

V.J. said:

"Thank God your a good person I no fit trust my daughter with any man God bless you Biko."

Orok_Nsisong said:

"Diz was my former neighbors daughter...na me born dat one coz very early she don come till nytshe bath n do everything in my house oo."

lebogangmomo said:

"I like my neighbor's daughter she do this,but recently she brings along her assignments which are hard,i had no choice but to hide."

Man packs out of compound due to disturbance from neighbour's children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian graduate had relocated from a compound because his neighbour's kids always bothered him with their homework.

In a post on X, @Real_jaeflex revealed that he happened to be a physics graduate, and his neighbours knew about this.

He said the kids were constantly flooding his room with physics and mathematics problems for him to help them solve. It got to a point where he decided to relocate from the compound as he was tired.

Source: Legit.ng