A Nigerian man who is a graduate of physics had to move out of an apartment because he was tired of doing homework for children

In a Twitter post, the man said his neighbour's children are always bringing homework for him to help them do

The man said his neighbours heard he studied physics, so they made him their unofficial home teacher

A man moved out of an apartment he rented because his neighbour's children were always bringing him assignments to do.

In a Twitter post, Real_jaeflex revealed that he happens to be a graduate of physics, and his neighbours knew about this.

The man said he had to move out of the compound. Photo credit: Getty Images/MoMo Productions.

He said the kids are always flooding his room with physics and mathematics problems for him to help them solve.

It got to a point where he decided to relocate from the compound as he was obviously tired.

He wrote on Twitter:

"One of the major reasons I left my former apartment is because my neighbor’s kids always bring their maths and physics homework because they heard I studied physics."

Some netizens said he should have stayed and continued to help the children as a form of community service.

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react as man moves out of apartment

@iamkingmonye said:

"Oga what’s your contribution to the society as a graduate of Physics? Is that not what you’re supposed to be doing."

@SteveCypha said:

"But physics students know book now."

@mister_ade5 said:

"But you studied physics, why are you an olodo?"

@daisy_ogeh commented:

"That’s such a beautiful and wholesome thing those kids are doing. It means they respect you and trust you and see you as a mentor."

@iam_kiddee said:

"So you no fit solve small physics?"

