A lady has caused a commotion on social media after she videoed a male passenger seated beside her on a bus

She expressed disgust over what he did and described it as an abuse, adding that she does not know the man

While many people found nothing wrong with the passenger's action, others made jokes about the incident

A lady has got many people talking after she shared her encounter with a sleeping man in a bus.

To her utmost displeasure, the man dozed off and tried to place his head on her shoulder.

She found it offensive. Photo Credit: @nonhletavie

Source: TikTok

The lady, @nonhletavie, stylishly recorded him with her phone and shared the clip on TikTok. She described his action as abuse, lamenting that she does not know the man.

She expressed her desire to own a car which would put an end to such incidents in public transport.

Her video blew up and stirred mixed reactions on the social media platform.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the video

Phumelela Ngcobo said:

"In years to come kids will be asking how you met their father."

King Of African Football said:

"Abuse ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️no wonder most of our innocent brothers are in jail serving life sentences."

Venus Viollet said:

"The nurture in me would even make sure he's comfortable. He's tired shame."

JusticeMphike said:

''Which taxi are you riding tomorrow? I also feel like sleeping."

The B said:

"Just marry the guy, he's your soul mate. He's at peace around you."

Lindokuhle Dlamuka said:

"A billionare man, ride a taxi pretending to be sleeping to find love of his life. unfortunately the lady misjudged him."

Sabelo M Dlamini said:

"I remember myself on that situation. Some people work really hard and any chance they get they shutdown. Remember to show Ubuntu."

Mohau Rampedi said:

"This once happened to me but it was a boy from school I woke him up and told him to sleep on my shoulder he slept till I had to get off let's be kind."

Lady stuns man with rare act on a bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had left a man mesmerized by her actions on a bus.

A video shared by @raychuksfashion showcased a young lady tenderly holding the head of an elderly woman, allowing her to relax and sleep peacefully inside the bus.

This compassionate act touched the hearts of viewers who came across the video on TikTok. Despite the duration of the journey, the young woman remained dedicated to providing a peaceful and restful experience for the older woman.

Source: Legit.ng