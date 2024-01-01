Mixed reactions have greeted an emerging clip showing a marriage proposal which happened during a crossover service in a church

The man shyly went down on his knees after the service and pulled the surprise on his equally shy girlfriend

Church members surrounded the lovebirds with some recording on their phones to ascertain how it would all end

An emerging video has shown the lovely moment a Nigerian man proposed to his heartthrob during their church's crossover service.

The moment, caught on camera, showed the man and his girlfriend in the same pew when he suddenly knelt and took out a ring to propose.

The lovebirds both appeared shy. Photo Credit: @adedayodm

Source: TikTok

The lady, shy like her man, faced him and placed her hand over her mouth. At this point, church members had already gathered around, with some of them videoing with their phones.

Eventually, the lady stretched her hand as she accepted her man's proposal. The lovebirds then hugged amid cheers from congregants.

Sharing the clip on TikTok, the excited man wrote:

"Gracias she said yes happy nee year fam, congratulations to me."

According to him, he made the move on January 1st as soon as they shouted 'Happy New Year.'

Watch the video below:

People celebrate the couple

user6758256933094 said:

"Looks like she not fully ready for marriage from her reaction."

Ezechukwu said:

"New year wey we still dey celebrate una don turn am to Engagement/Proposal.

''Una no go fit oppress me Lol, very big congratulations to you both."

estency said:

"E quick ooooh. e be like say na by surprise God wan use answer this year's prayers."

Toyin said:

"Abeg i nor wan hear say person chop breakfast this year ooo."

Jenny ibuo said:

"This is the best engagement ever,new year new status."

desmondchukwuebu6 said:

"Them no born am well make she say no, when her pastor dey watch am."

AhimaBrigthen said:

"Imagine say she no like the guy marry by force or face God."

Man proposes to lady on altar in church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had pulled a surprise proposal on his girlfriend in church.

The man acted as if he was deep in prayer over the offering in the church.

As he was praying, his fiancee was beside him. Unknown to her, some people already held a banner that read "Will You Marry Me?".

When the lady wanted to return to her seat, she saw the banner and was confused. The man immediately went to his knees, and she clocked that it was her proposal.

Source: Legit.ng