A Nigerian man has called for more material and financial support to help in catering for an orphan girl under his care

He said she stopped at the primary school level because the government school in the area was far and the bill of the private school around was on the high side

His touching story about the 14-year-old girl touched people's hearts and made many netizens offer to help

A Nigerian man, Oyiga Micheal, has cried out for help in meeting certain needs of an orphan girl, Justina, he is caring for.

Sharing pictures he took with Justina on X, the young man said she is 14 years of age and is presently with a relation and learning tailoring.

Oyiga Micheal sought for more support for the girl. Photo Credit: @Nsukka_okpa

Micheal called for material and financial support

Giving out the girl's location as Makoko, Lagos, Micheal said he has been fending for her and some other kids.

He appealed to people who have shoes and clothes that would be cool on her to reach out to him.

Micheal said she didn't further her studies

Speaking further, the kindhearted fellow opened up that she stopped her education at the primary school level.

He lamented that this was because the government school in her area was far and the private school close by was expensive.

"Also, After her primary education, she didn’t continue.

"The govt school is far from her place and she’ll spend at least 700 daily while the Private sec school is Close but the sch fees price is on the high side.

"Therefore we are looking to place her in a secondary school that will be close to home as she’s staying with her last relationship and is currently learning tailoring,'' he wrote.

Netizens offer support

@MohammedAH57323 said:

"Seeing what this man is doing make me feel human again, and believe that humanity will always win. Keep doing your good job man."

@Emson__Manuel said:

"Sometimes I wonder:

"Where are the feminists that say they liberating women?

"They only care about things that don’t go their way.

"Still MEN out there tryna better the world."

@Ezeks_victor said:

"God bless you and reward you for this humane work you're doing.

"I never knew you have this humane touch, even as you were ruthless with "Sanusi Ekwensu" lately.

"Once again thanks & kudos to you."

@Tracyjewel_ said:

"Thank you for sharing her story Michael, and all you do.

"I have a bunch of clothes she can wear, plus shoes and sneakers that should be her size.

"I’ll bring them in the new year, alongside a new set of empty bottles."

@_ekenonymous said:

"Oh hey Micheal. I have a ton of clothes I’ve been needing to give out, but it would be in January. Is that okay?"

