A white man has stirred reactions on social media after he showcased the hotel room he used in Kebbi state

While trying not to speak ill of the room, he said the bed was not too bad and thought he deserved what he got

His display sparked a debate on the internet as Nigerians tackled him for patronising such a hotel, while others compared it to rooms of the same sizes abroad

After spending the night in a $3 (N3k) hotel room in Kebbi state, a white man has taken to social media to share the state of the place.

In a TikTok post that has amassed over 400k views, the man gave netizens a short tour of the room.

He said the bed was not too bad. Photo Credit: @dnzh.travels

Source: TikTok

A look at the room showed it had a window with an iron protector and not converted with a curtain. The room had power supply.

The wall and its bed suggested it was a low-cost hotel. The white man videoed the dark bathroom and turned on the tap.

He tried not to rubbish the state of the room. He captioned his TikTok post:

"PSA - im not complaining and very aware that you get what you pay for! I needed a place to sleep for a few hours on my way through Kebbi and this is what I found. Everyone was super friendly and the bed wasn't too bad! Let me know if you’d sleep here!"

Watch the video below:

Internet users divided over the cheap hotel room

Citiboy432 said:

"I don’t like it when these white people show something like this online after this they’ll be saying Africa is mud house and we have good places."

General_Maxon said:

"The cheapest hotel I have stayed in is N5,000. And I was competing with rodents."

Adedoyin said:

"Ahan you even have light and running water and you’re complaining, stop playing!"

mohammedmubarakda said:

''Try Taraba state, but know where to be as some remote places would be dangerous for you."

My oh mine said:

"Even we Nigerians can’t sleep here,were you that poor or just wanted to use it for clout?I am sure you saw better options."

chimezie ikwuka said:

"Them don chop oyibo. This room shouldn't be more than N1,000."

Hana Manzali said:

"This is better than my student room in France last year that I paid 390$ a month."

Paolo said:

"This would cost you about 2,000$ a month here in California."

Reactions trail video of N2k hotel room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a N2k hotel room got many people talking.

A netizen who happened to lodge in the unidentified hotel by 3 am at midnight with some persons revealed its price.

The bed was not a standard one but had a fitting foam and a bedspread, as seen in the TikTok video she shared.

The only window in the room had an iron protector, while a television placed on a wooden stool, as well as an overused cushion chair, made up the room's decoration.

Source: Legit.ng