"I'm Not Complaining": Reactions as White Man Shares Video of N3k Hotel Room He Got in Nigeria
- A white man has stirred reactions on social media after he showcased the hotel room he used in Kebbi state
- While trying not to speak ill of the room, he said the bed was not too bad and thought he deserved what he got
- His display sparked a debate on the internet as Nigerians tackled him for patronising such a hotel, while others compared it to rooms of the same sizes abroad
After spending the night in a $3 (N3k) hotel room in Kebbi state, a white man has taken to social media to share the state of the place.
In a TikTok post that has amassed over 400k views, the man gave netizens a short tour of the room.
A look at the room showed it had a window with an iron protector and not converted with a curtain. The room had power supply.
The wall and its bed suggested it was a low-cost hotel. The white man videoed the dark bathroom and turned on the tap.
He tried not to rubbish the state of the room. He captioned his TikTok post:
"PSA - im not complaining and very aware that you get what you pay for! I needed a place to sleep for a few hours on my way through Kebbi and this is what I found. Everyone was super friendly and the bed wasn't too bad! Let me know if you’d sleep here!"
Watch the video below:
Internet users divided over the cheap hotel room
Citiboy432 said:
"I don’t like it when these white people show something like this online after this they’ll be saying Africa is mud house and we have good places."
General_Maxon said:
"The cheapest hotel I have stayed in is N5,000. And I was competing with rodents."
Adedoyin said:
"Ahan you even have light and running water and you’re complaining, stop playing!"
mohammedmubarakda said:
''Try Taraba state, but know where to be as some remote places would be dangerous for you."
My oh mine said:
"Even we Nigerians can’t sleep here,were you that poor or just wanted to use it for clout?I am sure you saw better options."
chimezie ikwuka said:
"Them don chop oyibo. This room shouldn't be more than N1,000."
Hana Manzali said:
"This is better than my student room in France last year that I paid 390$ a month."
Paolo said:
"This would cost you about 2,000$ a month here in California."
Reactions trail video of N2k hotel room
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a N2k hotel room got many people talking.
A netizen who happened to lodge in the unidentified hotel by 3 am at midnight with some persons revealed its price.
The bed was not a standard one but had a fitting foam and a bedspread, as seen in the TikTok video she shared.
The only window in the room had an iron protector, while a television placed on a wooden stool, as well as an overused cushion chair, made up the room's decoration.
