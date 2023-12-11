A Nigerian lady schooling in the United States has taken to social media to give netizens a view of what her day abroad looks like

While decrying how stressful the transportation system in America is, she stated that she misses Lagos

Her video blew up on social media and caused a commotion as people shared their thoughts on it

A Nigerian female student in America has generated a buzz on TikTok after declaring she misses Lagos.

In a video via her handle @that girlcovey_, the lady made the statement as she gave netizens a view into what a day in life there looked like.

Image of the lady and another of Lagos road for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: Bee Koncepts Photography, TikTok/(@that girlcovey_)

Source: TikTok

She appeared to find the Lagos transportation system less stressful than what is obtainable in the US.

"...Honestly, the transportation system here is very stressful and you would not believe I have not stepped my feet out of this house for the past 5 days.."she said.

The clip showed how she stepped out to do some shopping and how Uber charged her $9 (N7,119) for cancelling a ride.

The Yoruba lady was seen buying pepper. Her video stirred mixed reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts to her video

Victor Joshua305

"There is no Okada in Lagos oh...

"For your information."

Aremu AloyinL’oko said:

"There’s no Okada in the major locations in Lagos anymore."

iniobongudoh935 said:

"You miss danfo lagos ? compared to using train or bus ? issok."

Riches$$$ said:

"Save up and get a very good and latest car. Then use it and also sign it up for rentals. Use the proceeds frm the rentals for insurance & maintenance."

Blackangel said:

"Having a car in America is a necessity not a luxury. Which part of the US are you at?"

Ralph J said:

"Everybody is saying abroad is not for the weak but please understand been here for a year or two is you actually paying your dues but the third year."

Boy who relocated to America gets help after being kicked out of class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy who moved to the US had received help after being thrown out of class.

The student was facing eviction from the premises as the management believed it was inappropriate for a student to sleep in the classroom.

Determined to make a difference, a kind man approaches the student, offering assistance and expressing a genuine desire to help.

He pledged to support the student by helping pay for his tuition and securing a dormitory for him.

Source: Legit.ng