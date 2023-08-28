A Nigerian man has opened a foundation that will cater for the less privileged, such as orphans and widows

The foundation is known as the Peter Ukwa Foundation, and it aims to provide aids such as learning materials and scholarships

Peter Ukwa, the brain behind the foundation, told Legit.ng that the Bible inspired him to start the NGO

A Nigerian man has opened a non-governmental organisation to help the less privileged.

The brain behind the foundation, Peter Ukwa, told Legit.ng that the organisation has taken off with a visit to an orphanage home.

The Peter Ukwa Foundation is set to cater for the less privileged. Photo credit: Peter Ukwa Foundation.

Source: Original

Peter said his decision to start the foundation was motivated by his Christian background. He disclosed that he wanted to stick to the teachings of Christ about the poor.

His words:

"As a Christian the decision to start the Peter Ukwa Foundation was informed by a strong commitment to the principles and teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, as well as the guidance found in the word of God. Specifically, the foundation was inspired by James 2:27, which emphasizes the importance of assisting orphans and widows in their times of distress and maintaining a pure, faultless religion. This drove me to establish an NGO dedicated to Christian missionary projects and improving the lives of the less privileged, with a particular focus on children."

Peter revealed that the foundation took off on August 8, his birthday, and they donated food items and other aid supplies to an orphanage home.

He added that the foundation has lined up initiatives to continuously support orphans and widows in need, as well as welfare programs for impoverished children.

The young man stated:

"Looking ahead, the foundation has a commitment to continue its social outreaches and welfare programs. We also plan to expand our reach, collaborate with other organizations, and implement new initiatives in line with our vision of improving the lives of disadvantaged children globally. This may include educational opportunities and scholarships."

Nigerian man living in Canada opens a foundation

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man living in Canada started an NGO to help out-of-school children.

The man and his wife, Henry and Kaitlyn Agassi, support school children who do not have learning materials.

The couple said they are passionate about education since it could change people's lives.

