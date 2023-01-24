A US-based nurse has called 911 on both her husband and mother-in-law, saying she does not feel safe

The nurse who is a mother to an 18-month-old child stopped the mother-in-law from leaving a room as her husband tried to calm the situation

Many Nigerians who reacted to situation online said that something had been wrong with the marriage a long time ago

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A video shared by @themoneyman12 has shown the moment a Nigerian woman in the US called police on her husband and mother-in-law.

Speaking with an officer on 911, the woman said that she does not feel safe in the house and needs police to come take her mother-in-law out. While she was talking on the phone, the mother was sitting on the bed.

The man insisted that his mother is not going anywhere. Photo source: TikTok/@themoneyman12

Source: UGC

Lady wants mother-in-law out

After the wife who was in a nurse uniform got done with her call, the husband called a supposed family member, telling the person that things are not okay in his home.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

At a point during the video, the wife stopped her mother-in-law from leaving a room to another. The husband tried to calm the situation down.

The man who was filming the situation made it clear that his hands are up and did not to touch the woman. He maintained that his mother would not leave the house for the lady.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

bilikisyusuf7 said:

"I’m afraid for my mother o, I think I will need my mother to see this ooo."

blackbeeu00 said:

"D man knows things r not fine with both of dem he would have coldly tell her mum to leave n find her a suitable pls for the main time."

Learner Chef said:

"I’m speechless.... for me it’s totally over with that woman."

drola04 said:

"The marriage was over a longtime ago."

@busola_brian said:

"Just live and cohabit. If you notice some traits."

symlord4 said:

"Mother in-law don carry Nigeria attitude of my son's house go abroad, omo bringing two women together is a hard work , sperate them kings for peace!!!"

Nigerian man divorced wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Facebook big wig Olalekan Samuel revealed that he divorced his wife, Thozama Qwebani, a lecturer, writer, and speaker.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the heartbroken man revealed they were together for 13 years, though separated six years ago, before officially divorcing on October 18, 2022.

He explained that none of them had ill feelings about each other and are okay. He said that they both agreed to end the marriage.

Source: Legit.ng