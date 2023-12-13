A TikTok video that captured a bride’s heartfelt gesture to her stepmom on her wedding day has melted the hearts of many

The bride, who lost her mum when she was only 9 years old, thanked her stepmom for raising her and her siblings as her own

She knelt down and hugged her stepmom, who broke down in tears of joy

A video that showed a touching scene between a bride and her stepmom on the bride’s wedding day has gone viral on TikTok.

The video, posted by @brendagistv, revealed the backstory of their family and how the stepmom played a crucial role in their lives.

The bride lost her biological mum when she was only 9 years old. Her father remarried a few years later, and the stepmom welcomed the bride and her three siblings into her family with open arms.

She treated them as her own children, and gave them all the love and care they needed. She never made them feel like they were missing their mum, and always supported them in their dreams and aspirations, she confirmed.

On the bride’s wedding day, she decided to show her appreciation to her stepmom in a special way. She hugged the bride back, and told her that she was proud of her and that she loved her too.

Itzella reacted:

“My step-mum needs to see her mate now, no be to Dey gossip up and down with her husband's children's names and be treating Us like anyhow nobody.”

Dumebi said:

“Another day to cry with strangers.”

Fa'Rash Multipurpose wrote:

“That woman beside step mum I wan hear your own side of the story.”

Favour63737:

“Not me crying here. May God continue to bless her.”

Emeka:

“Your dad is a champion for gettingu all a good replacement my dad got us a destroyer as a step mum.”

Parahypecomedy:

“I was raised by my dads younger bro. That man loves me more than is own biological children..God bless that man for me always.”

