In a viral video, a Nigerian woman was spotted taking snaps with her phone while her daughter was going through labour pains

One of her daughters saw the woman at it and videoed her for netizens to see, tagging the mum a 'Gen Z'

While many people funnily defended the woman's action with reasons, others shared their experiences

A Nigerian lady, Cynthia Olusoga, stirred massive reactions after sharing the unusual activity her mum was engaged in while her sister was in labour.

"Nothing will ever dull my mom vibes," the lady funnily wrote as she shared her recording of her mum on TikTok.

She showed no concern that her daughter was in labour. Photo Credit: @cynthiaolusoga

In the clip, the lady's sister was in obvious labour pains and paced around while her mum was seen on a bed doing Snap with her phone.

Doing Snap involves using Snapchat to record a video and using filters as well as tons of other creative tools.

'Gen Z' mum eventually cried after doing snaps

The woman seemed less concerned about her daughter's situation. Cynthia dubbed her mother a 'Gen Z mum'. The TikTok clip caused a stir. In a response to a netizen, Cynthia shared an update about her mum's behaviour afterwards:

"...She was later crying while my sis was in the delivery room."

Watch the video below:

People defended the woman's action

mumsyleemah said:

"Mama say me sef don do am and nothing happen na so you sef go do am and it will be well."

OYE said:

"She wasn’t there when u where saying” yes baby, harder “ let her do snap in peace ooo."

som_my said:

"She knew it was normal.

"My mom once told my cousin while drinking Lucozade we bought for her that it just started that in a few minutes."

Babygirl said:

"Your mum be like “I don born you, born your own” congratulations oo."

Apex allure said:

"My mama rush inside delivery room dey pray , she no gree comot."

Mummy j said:

"My mom told me that she wanted to spend one more night with her husband that she will come the next day I almost cried all these young mothers eeh."

Adeewa said:

"Congratulations ma'am.

"I gave birth to mine last night."

