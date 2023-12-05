A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase the physical improvement she experienced with her kid

According to the single mum, her erstwhile boyfriend and baby daddy abandoned her with the child

Many people marvelled at the mother and child transformation, while others thought her ex must be in regrets

A Nigerian single mum, identified as @dancingchef222 on TikTok, has shared her glow up years after being dumped by her boyfriend.

In a now-viral post, @dancingchef222 started by showing a throwback picture in which she carried her little son.

The woman flaunted her glow up with her son. Photo Credit: @dancingchef222

Source: TikTok

She captioned the picture, "the family he abandoned."

Next, she attached a lovely picture of herself and the handsome kid smiling while rocking nice outfits.

People commended her for raising her son herself against all odds. @dancingchef222's post has amassed over 282k views at the time of this report.

Watch the video below:

People were amazed by their glow up

Daddy Mic said:

"What did you do before them abandoned you.

"Coz some girls are something else."

Emefa juliet said:

"My dream with my girls one day, may God bless all good and determining single mothers in world wide."

Sister CiCi said:

"Amen, girl I am sure he's living to regret that you and baby boy are beautiful. God blessing continue to rain on you all. ❤ you."

Winos_George said:

"Omo I shouted."

Getrude Vanessah Ndhlovu said:

"He is crying wherever he is."

Baby Cardi said:

"I will love to do this challenge but am still struggling with my boy."

Mimi said:

"I’m still suffering with my own baby boy omoo I wan even carry him go back to village I’m tired ."

Gifttammy7 said:

"Plz dear how did you get over this I pray my son and I see joy again."

Source: Legit.ng