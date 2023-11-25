A mother posted a video on TikTok showing the beautiful transformation of her baby girl who was abandoned by her dad

The lady said in the video that her man rejected them six years ago when the child was still very small

However, the new photo she shared shows that things got better for them, as they are now glowing beautifully

A video showing the glowing transformation of a mother and her daughter has gone viral on social media.

In the short clip shared by @judykarimi768, the mother said her man rejected them six years ago when the child was small.

The mother and her child are now glowing beautifully.

One of the photos in the video was taken six years ago, and the woman and her daughter were spotted sitting on the ground.

In the old photo, they looked unhappy. However, the new photo that followed showed mum and daughter glowing beautifully.

The baby is now grown, and her mother looks more beautiful than before. The video warmed many hearts while some wondered why a man would abandon his family.

The clip was captioned:

"The family he rejected six years ago and the family now."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to glowing transformation of mother and her daughter

@user4822791528162 said:

"No man can reject a family."

@flojavier commented:

"I think sometimes we need these rejections to end up understanding who we truly are. Me I appreciate him for that. You wouldn't be there today."

@Amoh said:

"In my case, she left hoping to find greener pastures, now she wants back; constantly calling because of the kid."

@user1977297373312 said:

"A mother always never leaves."

@THE MARTIN'S said:

"Just loving what you became after all that may we mothers live long."

@Grace said:

"Some rejections are God's protection."

@marionterry379 said:

"You and your daughter look very beautiful. God did what no man can do."

Source: Legit.ng