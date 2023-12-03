A woman with a youthful look has left internet users stunned after showing off her children on social media

According to the woman, whenever she told people she had two kids, they expected her to present toddlers

A video showing the beautiful woman and her fine grown children has thrown some people into confusion

A young-looking mum left many amazed after she went public about the number of kids she has.

In a TikTok video, the fine woman sent a clear message to those thinking her children fell between the ages of three and five due to her youthful look.

She said whenever she tells people she has kids, they usually expect to see toddlers.

Her video started with a scene of her in a red dress walking like a model. Next, she showed off her first child, a male, who is 21 years old. The woman also shared pictures taken with her 19-year-old daughter.

@fragrance_ismyname's video earned her the admiration of many people, including men.

People gush over woman's young look

abrantiedarka said:

"My mom has 5 she’s younger I can say you guys are incredible."

Tinubu forge his Certificate said:

"Forget about your kids. I'm in love with you."

Opulent T said:

Slim body always scream stunning. This is Me. I'm screaming twin sis. My children are grown. I look like i ve not been to the labour room."

Sonia said:

"Looking beautiful I just dey calculate am since maybe 37 then u born for 16."

Nonyenwa Obi said:

"No offence ma.... but you look younger than your kids."

Toun said:

"How can I bring my people to pay your son groom price ma."

Cherry'sglow said:

"What your favorite soup my in-law."

Sommie said:

"That's why am so proud of my slim stature. we literally don't age."

