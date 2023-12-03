A female corps member treated her mother to a pleasant surprise as she returned home in her NYSC uniform

While it is not clear if she had passed out, her mother's reaction upon seeing the lady melted hearts

A video showing the moment the woman dropped her load as she saw her daughter has gone viral

It was a heartwarming moment for a Nigerian woman as her daughter visited dressed in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) khaki.

A video capturing the mum-daughter moment showed the lady waiting for her mum who arrived on the scene with a load on her head.

The woman was so happy to see her daughter. Photo Credit: @90zz_voltage

Source: TikTok

Touching mother-daughter interaction

The excited woman screamed for joy and gave her daughter a salute with the load still on her head.

After a lady helped her put down the load, the woman rushed to her daughter and collected the NYSC cap.

She wore it and posed with her child. Her daughter then wore the jacket on her mum as they took more pictures together.

One of the high points of the TikTok clip was when the lady saluted her mother. TikToker, @90zz_voltage, who shared the clip, wrote:

"God just continuously doing good works….The joy is priceless…..my babies in one."

Watch the video below:

The mother-daughter moment made people emotional

Kitupaffairs said:

"Death will not take u away from each other, this will not be d end of great thing in ur life ,I will experience dis and more with my kids."

Kelechi said:

"Immediately her Mum saw her,I started to cry... I felt the joy in her mother heart,this is so emotional.

"Congratulations dear."

Specialbiz said:

"See me shedding tears of joy. I can imagine her labour to see her daughter through. God may she get a well paid job as she is finishing her NYSC."

lucychukwudi435 said:

"Congratulations dear. na good job go pursue you to take care of your mum in Jesus name."

Odunscolim said:

"I don cry today again Award should be given to me already,Na everyday I Dey cry for this App."

Prince Malaga said:

"Am very happy when her mother was smiling it gives me another joy , God protect my mother from the evil being of this earth."

Sparklec76 said:

"Tue 28th Nov 2023death took away my beloved mum I pray dis joy remain forever in ur family Bcus it’s priceless."

