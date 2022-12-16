A single mother has lamented on social media over the shocking changes her son suffered after seeing his dad

The Nigerian lady said she raised the boy for 15 years and that one day he pestered her to be allowed to go see his dad

She finally granted his wish and said that he went there hale and hearty but the person that she sees now is a shadow of his former self

A Nigerian lady has sought help online after her son lost the ability to do basic things as well as use his legs since seeing his father.

The single mum narrated that her son named Wisdom was solely raised by her for 15 years. She said she and his father parted ways as a result of family differences.

Wisdom is unable to use his two legs properly. Photo Credit: TikTok/@lifeofjedidiah

Source: UGC

She recalled how she finally allowed Wisdom to go see his dad on September 8, 2019 after th lead pestered her greatly for her permission to do so.

The woman said that to her surprise, her son's father relocated with the boy and denied her access to seeing him. All her efforts at seeing her son again proved abortive.

Then one day, he sent her a message on Whatsapp that their son wasn't feeling well, urging her to come see him.

On February 19, 2021, she got to their new abode and was shocked to see her son looking nothing like the way he left.

She shared a TikTok video showing his current sad state and urged netizens to help her as they have taken him to several places, including hospitals and churches to no avail.

Wisdom can't walk properly and can't do other basic things himself.

Wisdom's mum doesn't know what actually happened

When Legit.ng reached out to the boy's mum on what could have happened to the lad, she said she has no idea.

"I don't know who did it.

"I don't have idea how it all started. I only know I took a boy who walks and do things by himself to his dad cos he (my son) cried, kept crying, not eating, taking his bath even went as far as spoiling things just because he wanted to go meet his dad which I finally agreed."

She regrets granting his wish now owing to his current state.

"...And I deeply regret it."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Alashakebaby said:

"He's healed in Jesus name nothing too big for d most High GOD to take control over n which I believe, d Almighty GOD already lay hands on ur son."

Mubaal Venture said:

"I can feel your pain madam, i have similar case as yours but I have to take a Swift step both spiritual and medical. May Almighty God heal him."

ngozixx23 said:

"God is in his case now don't worry his going to be heal and start walking again just trust and believe in the Almighty God you are going to give thank."

Faith Ezennaya said:

"Are you sure he didn't use him spirituallly for ritual or something. Please Oray seriously fo him while also taking him to hospital."

