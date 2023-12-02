A Canadian lady in an interracial relationship with a Nigerian is overjoyed over how he sees her son

According to the woman, he took her son like he is the biological father and shared some of their memories as proof

Many internet users celebrated the couple with kind words, with some women wishing to have such a man

Natasha, a Canadian lady married to a Nigerian man named Gift, has taken to social media to gush over his relationship with her son.

She had thought marrying him with a son from another man would pose a challenge in their marriage but he amazed her.

Natasha expressed joy that he treats her son like his own and shared pictures and clips showing her son and Gift having nice moments together.

"No words to describe how it feels to see my son have the father he deserves when I thought he wouldn’t get to," she captioned her TikTok video.

Legit.ng had reported about how Natasha flew into Nigeria to meet Gift whom she met on Instagram and fell in love with. The couple keeps their followers posted about their relationship via their handle @heyitsnjk.

People hailed the interracial couple

Judy said:

"Wow the most beautiful thing I seen this morning Blessings."

kinda said:

"I'm a single mother. Wish I could get someone for myself too."

Jessy said:

"So so nice sis , iam more than happy for you. we hope that we four are also together soon."

Mel Yvet Corset Kenya said:

"Can this be me Lord When I type this with tears Send love my way congratulations si.ssy you got a beautiful family."

cher said:

"Jehovah's witnesses.

"Blessing for you and your family.

"I wish I had this."

Nathaniel64 said:

"He may not say it cuz of his humble background, allow him to hustle and lead as a man, respect his leadership & u will always be loved. blessings!"

Curvy Kris said:

"How has your son’s biological father adapted to this. Has he been supportive during the whole process (allowing your son to travel to Nigeria etc)?"

IamFairburn said:

"Wish I could receive such blessings having a wife and a child together."

How Gift reunited with Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported how Gift reunited with Natasha after several months of being apart.

At the airport in Canada, Natasha and her boy welcomed Gift bearing colourful cardboards that had sweet messages.

An excited Gift lifted the fine lad and hugged his wife, and they afterwards posed for pictures with the cardboards.

