A primary school class teacher was moved to tears over the note she received from one of her pupils

The emotional lady said she taught the pupil last term and recalled how she drilled and flogged the girl in a bid to make her improve

The content of the note has elicited touching reactions on social media as people commended the teacher

A Port Harcourt-based teacher, Akie Niibari, has shared the note a pupil gave her that made her emotional.

In a Facebook post on Friday, December 1, Akie wondered how she would repay the pupil's thoughtfulness.

She marvelled at the love shown to her. According to Akie, she taught the pupil last term, adding that the kid is doing great in her studies. Akie wrote:

"How do I repay this pupil?

"This love is something else.

"I got this package from a pupil I taught last term, she is now in basic 4 and still doing amazingly great.

"I am a classroom teacher, I'm loving this teaching job."

Pupil appreciates her teacher

The note was folded into parts and had the words 'open it' at the back of it. In the note, the pupil identified herself as Chidera and described Akie as her best teacher.

The thoughtful girl said she wanted to wish Akie a happy new month and urged her to use the N100 attached to it to buy a recharge card. Chidera added that it was all she had.

Akie shared more on Chidera

When asked if there was any actual occasion being celebrated that warranted the gesture, an emotional Akie told Legit.ng Chidera just wanted to appreciate the impact she has had in her life.

"No occasion was celebrated.

"After questioning her, she said "I'm her best teacher, I have really impacted her and she will miss me, since I would not be teaching in her school again next term."

Akie said the school is located in Eleme, Ogale in Rivers state.

In the comment section of her post, Akie recalled how she flogged and drilled Chidera to improve her lot at school. She wrote:

"This is the pupil I told you about last term.

"The one that I drilled and flogged very well.

"Her last position before I taught her was 7th, but, that term she took 1st.

"She has promised to come out with 1st position again this term."

The letter touched people's hearts

Glory Chidera said:

"Hold that child tight and make sure you follow her up till she becomes somebody.

"People like that are visionary people.

"Keep impacting lives."

Ime Ezekiel Johnny said:

"It pains to impart knowledge even if the situation is not conducive. Weldon ma.

"If this child can give you #100 today, it means she can give you millions of naira in the nearest future."

Josh Golden said:

"That’s love, for a child to bring out his own money to gift u that means he or she really appreciates and if she eventually has more she will do, so appreciate it with joy."

Dorcas Paul said:

"Awwwwwww.

"I'm emotional smart kid with a beautiful heart."

Glory James said:

"Wow so touching."

