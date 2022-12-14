A Nigerian teacher has shared photos of the heartwarming letters she received from her pupils in class

While sharing the letters, the happy lady gushed over her pupils and stated that she feels satisfied even though she was not paid well

Social media users have penned down their thoughts with many expressing their love for good teachers

A Nigerian teacher identified as Bridget Vincent has melted hearts after sharing photos of the letters she received from her pupils.

In the letters, the sweet pupils expressed their love for her and promised to buy her gifts including 'chin chin'.

Bridget said she never knew that her pupils were feeling her impact in class until she read their letters.

Teacher receives letters from pupils Photo Credit: @Bridget Vincent

Source: Facebook

She noted that although she's not paid well in school as a teacher, the letters from her pupils have 'paid' her.

In her words:

"This was what I got from my pupils today, I felt so emotionally touched, I never knew they were feeling my impact all this while... The way some even spelt the Vincent sef got me smiling. Kids are wonderful abeg. Even if Teachers are not paid well, this alone has paid me, (Happiness)."

Social media reactions

Juke Karen said:

"This is why one needs to be careful around these kids. They see and notice everything at their age."

Dorca Owico stated:

"My students went to buy me sweets for my birthday and accidentally met a politician they requested him to buy me this cake and a water bottle as a present it will always be my best birthday ever. These children are so full of love I tell you."

Akaninyene Joy reacted:

"This is nice. Am equally glad today a child I taught long ago still kept my number any time she changes phone she calls she is in four hundred level now .I was so happy when that call came in and she mentioned her name I was just showering her with prayers is good to know this kids think about us."

Ekezie Lynda added:

"This children eh. Chin chin wey him no sabi fry o, him go come put him innocent mama under duress to fry chin chin. God bless them."

Boy writes beautiful teacher a letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with the Twitter handle @chanelchelle_ has in a post on Wednesday, February 2, shared the photo of the letter her student wrote her.

She described the boy as a "nonverbal special needs student". In the letter, the boy who has not spoken a word said he might one day talk and get out of his "shy zone".

He stated that before he does that, he wants to first get comfortable with his environment. The boy revealed that he has so much love for the teacher. While sharing the letter online, the teacher hid his contact.

Source: Legit.ng