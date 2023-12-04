VeryDarkMan was mobbed by excited men and women as he made a surprise appearance in a Warri ghetto

Muscular men followed him around as people of the community took pictures with him after recognising who had come around

A video from the Warri outing has emerged on social media and earned the admiration of Deltans

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan was treated to a rousing welcome as he stormed a Warri ghetto to work out.

Dressed in his signature singlet, the activist's presence excited locals as people gathered around to take pictures with him.

VeryDarkMan was mobbed by fans. Photo Credit: Verydarkblackman

Muscular men from the local gym he had come to visit followed him about as he interacted with fans before joining them to work out.

from the outing shared on Facebook, VeryDarkMan said he was told to patronise a fancy gym where he would find rich men and classy women but turned down the offer for the local one.

The video of the Edo indigene in Warri comes weeks after he was spotted in a market.

People hail VeryDarkMan

Chukwunalu Onya said:

"You are highly welcome to our own warri delta state south south Nigeria no place like home."

Miracle Nwideekor said:

"Boss i don't know what you have done to me i don't really like you before but now I love you.

"Just can't wait to see you one of these days."

Etimigba Collins said:

"Wow nice one, na my ground be that, I no come training that day. Thanks for coming to our gym."

Itz Promisino Christopher said:

"Nice one and that a massive love the showed u there boss."

Halimat Tijjani said:

"You deserve the love and attention."

Bukola S Fisayo Adebayo said:

"When you have people that love you like this, you have everything!"

Mc Stainless said:

"Warri to the World thanks and welcome to warri bro."

Micheal Rume Machimu said:

"A son from the ghetto always have a different mentality in life, you are welcome to Warri, we like real guys like you, Area greet you specially, respect bro."

VeryDarkMan's outfit to event gets people talking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VeryDarkMan had trended online over his outfit to an occasion.

In a video, VeryDarkMan spoke passionately about his disapproval of bleaching creams and all the likes of it.

The activist reiterated his firm belief in embracing natural beauty and prioritizing one's health over artificial products.

Speaking further, he expressed concern about the potential dangers associated with using such products, particularly the increased risk of skin cancer.

