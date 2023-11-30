Internet users have gushed over a video of a group of African men singing Davido's hit song 'Fall' aloud in Amsterdam

Not minding how others looked at them on the public means of transport, the men vibed beautifully to the song

Many people remarked about their resemblance, while others hailed the men for their high-spiritedness

A video of some African men vibing hard to Nigerian singer Davido's hit song 'Fall' has sent netizens into a frenzy.

Since its release by Davido in 2019, the song shattered many digital records, including hitting 200 million views on YouTube.

The men vibed happily. Photo Credit: @telemo_uk

Source: TikTok

In the clip seen on TikTok, the men were all standing on the public means of transport as they enjoyed the song.

One of them played it from an MP3. The men sang along with excitement, not minding the attention they were drawing to themselves.

@telemo_uk who shared the clip wrote that it was made in Amsterdam.

Watch the video below:

People loved the men's high-spiritedness

Kelvin said:

"Nigeria ppl na M T N oo, every you go, u most see dem, one to my lovely Nigerians..."

Lee said:

"See vibe! chai! naija connect!"

Bin_Ali said:

"Are they all looking alike or is it my eyes are paining me."

A.Adekunle. said:

"If you go to any country in the world and you no meet 9ja ,I beg japa comot o, well done guys."

THE LIONESS said:

"Is it just me or they just look alike."

Andrewkiss said:

"Nigeria to the world I’m proud of my country."

Goodluck binna said:

''If these men tell what they're passing through in this country, you will pray for them, but see them happying moving, knowing that there is hope oneday."

Amakaonwa said:

"Black's are the happiest people on earth, Greetings from Niaja."

emmanuel_bantale said:

"Naija everywhere you go. Am proud to be a Nigerian."

Over 300 oyinbos do Davido's Unavailable dance in Germany

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that over 300 oyinbos were seen jumping on Davido's Unavailable dance challenge.

A clip seen online that emerged from Germany of a large number of white people dancing and singing Davido's song passionately got many people talking online.

It would be shocking to know that while this clip from Germany was trending online, the internationally revered Afrobeat superstar was in the United States performing at a concert in New York for Juneteenth that was attended by the American Vice President, Kamala Harris.

