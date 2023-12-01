A TikTok video that showed a mother sleeping on the floor after her daughter had given birth to a baby has captured the hearts of many viewers

The mother, who wanted to be at the hospital to look after her daughter, faced the difficult choice of staying overnight

When there was no spare bed at the hospital, and she did not want to leave her daughter alone, she slept on the floor

Nigerian mother appeared calm. Photo credit: TikTok/@debradebby757

The video has received thousands of views and comments praising the mother’s love and dedication.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Viviannwaorguó61 reacted:

“How i wish i have a mother that loves me but reverse is the case God bless your mom.”

Nancylisa said:

“Chaii God please bless us so that we can bless them.”

Shatel Sha Sha:

“My mama no fit do am for us.”

Jenny:

“My own mum go dsy cry like bby God will preserve our mummy for us.”

RealFaithó:

“Chail how I wish I hav sUch mum..God bless her.”

Preshy4:

“God bless our mothers.”

Emmywip:

“God bless all mothers out there.”

User201124843607:

“God bless you ma.”

