Boyfriend Packs Bags, Girlfriend Escorts Him to Airport as He Relocates to Canada on Student Visa
- A pretty lady made an emotional video as her boyfriend packed his bags in preparation for relocating to Canada
- The lady looked at him with tense emotions while they took a trip to the international airport for his trip
- Many people who have had similar experiences said they cried during their lovers' relocation as were not so calm
A Nigerian lady became emotional when she shared a video of her boyfriend's relocation to Canada.
The lady (@jeniifaaa) filmed when the man packed all his bags in the room as they headed to the airport.
Man relocated on Canadian student visa
At the Abuja International Airport, the lady kept making a video to capture the moment she would cherish for a long time.
Before the man checked in for his flight, they hugged. The lady tried hard not to cry as she bade the lover a final goodbye.
Watch their video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Melody Fits said:
"Anyone coming into my life again should b aware dat if u are preparing ur paper you are preparing mine too bcos I’m not going to suffer dis pain again."
Chelsea baby said:
"Mine left and never called again."
Queen Anie said:
"That day I cried and I didn’t even eat. It took me months to stop crying, I’m seeing him soon on the 25th after 3 yrs."
im Alpha said:
"Dnt use the word final goodbye … instead say goodbye for now."
Watermelon said:
"Disappointment will not be your portion girl... don't cry."
Unknown said:
"End the relationship Asap."
violarqueen said:
"You no cry ?? During my own time everybody was holding me… i craze for there that day and why I’m I crying on your behalf."
Viva said:
"And I cried too, I don't think I have feelings for love any more, I've been through a lot. I pray I find my own Love one day that will last."
