A Nigerian lady became emotional when she shared a video of her boyfriend's relocation to Canada.

The lady (@jeniifaaa) filmed when the man packed all his bags in the room as they headed to the airport.

The lady hugged her boyfriend at the international airport. Photo source: @jeniifaaa

Man relocated on Canadian student visa

At the Abuja International Airport, the lady kept making a video to capture the moment she would cherish for a long time.

Before the man checked in for his flight, they hugged. The lady tried hard not to cry as she bade the lover a final goodbye.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Melody Fits said:

"Anyone coming into my life again should b aware dat if u are preparing ur paper you are preparing mine too bcos I’m not going to suffer dis pain again."

Chelsea baby said:

"Mine left and never called again."

Queen Anie said:

"That day I cried and I didn’t even eat. It took me months to stop crying, I’m seeing him soon on the 25th after 3 yrs."

im Alpha said:

"Dnt use the word final goodbye … instead say goodbye for now."

Watermelon said:

"Disappointment will not be your portion girl... don't cry."

Unknown said:

"End the relationship Asap."

violarqueen said:

"You no cry ?? During my own time everybody was holding me… i craze for there that day and why I’m I crying on your behalf."

Viva said:

"And I cried too, I don't think I have feelings for love any more, I've been through a lot. I pray I find my own Love one day that will last."

Boyfriend and girlfriend relocated to UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated abroad with her boyfriend shared a video capturing their migration.

The lady (@beautynain) jokingly said she had to take her boyfriend along so that pretty Nigerian ladies would not come between them.

