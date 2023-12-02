A couple has shared their beautiful transformation years after their pastor warned them to refrain from getting married

In the trending video, the happy couple shared before and after photos and their growth over the years was undeniable

According to them, a pastor had earlier warned them not to continue with the marriage claiming that they were not meant to be

A Nigerian couple has gone viral after sharing their experience with a pastor who condemned their union.

They shared a transformation video via their official account @theokaforsfam while recounting their experience.

Couple shares transformation photos Photo credit: @theokaforsfam/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man snubs pastor who asked him not to marry his lover

Sharing their story, they recounted how a pastor had informed them through prophecy that they were not meant to be together.

However, the wife reiterated that her man stood by her despite the warning from the pastor and after many years, they are happy with a child

She wrote:

"Pastors be doing the most lately, and I prophesy isonu. Thank God my guy stood by me all through."

Reactions as couple shares transformation photos years after pastor criticised their relationship

The post has attracted lots of comments from netizens who had similar issues when they were about to get married.

@Jae said:

"I will keep saying this. Nobody can tell you who your wife or husband is. When you meet your partner you self go know."

@Aeshola_ishola replied:

"Pastor said she’s not my wife and she and pastor later get married."

@Dttd313 wrote:

"This is why it's good to ignore certain words. Bless you couple."

@User2014613673581 said:

"My story woman of God told me that I should keep away from him, see mumu me later he married her daughter."

@Motirire reacted:

"Me wey pastor say no pikin btw me and my guy now am marry with 2 beautiful."

@Hair vendor in Lagos/Nigeria replied:

"Lol I am waiting to get to a certain stage before doing this particular challenge and I go unmute and from my status to see am."

Source: Legit.ng