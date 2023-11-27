While packing out of her rented apartment, a Nigerian lady pulled a payback on her landlord by rubbishing his property

She recorded herself happily messing up her apartment with palm oil, saying she has no regret over her action

Mixed reactions have trailed the lady's video as she came out to explain why she destroyed the house

A Nigerian lady dealt with her landlord by destroying her apartment before packing out of the place.

"Kindly use my caution and fix your house," she captioned a recording of the destruction shared on TikTok.

Why she destroyed the apartment

According to the Cotonou-based lady, identified as @meme_mercee on TikTok, her landlord refused to refund her caution money after three months. Explaining the caution money, she wrote:

"Caution is meant to be refunded as long as the house is in good condition. First, they made me pay extra 1-month rent only for them to seize my caution."

In the clip, she broke the toilet tap, destroyed the water closet and floor tiles, and used palm oil to mess up the walls.

The displeased lady also broke the mirror in the toilet. She ranted on:

"I don’t feel bad for what I have done…nobody is plugging money on the tree,my caution is worth 200k use it and fix the house simple."

Her video stirred mixed reactions.

People reacted to the lady's action

christabel16 said:

"God saved my landlord that he didn’t collect caution fee, if not I for bring down his house before packing out."

Sweet Girl K said:

"Mine I knew they wouldn’t give me my caution I travelled for a three months break, I did not pay rent for that three month I return pack my load."

Didi said:

"So if u stain the wall who are u doing cos you’re obviously gonna live in it..except u wanna pack out after doing this."

rexjohn53 said:

"One tenant had really messed the apartment so my dad's agent told her her deposit wouldn't even be enough to repair and renovate it."

Nnenna James said:

"If you have stayed in Cotonou you we understand her. Same thing my landlord in Cotonou did to me."

Female tenant deals with her landlady

