A video showing a touching mother-daughter reunion has surfaced online and sent netizens into a frenzy

On seeing her daughter, the woman was overwhelmed with joy and behaved like a child seeing her parents

Internet users gushed over the mother's reaction to setting her eyes on her daughter after more than three years

A woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she reunited with her daughter who has been in the United States.

Sharing their reunion video on TikTok, the young lady wrote, "It took Maama a minute to realise it is me. If this is a dream, I don't want to wake up. I am home."

The excited woman carried her daughter like a baby. Photo Credit: @trudyl3ah

Her mum was stunned in the clip as her daughter came closer. The woman immediately grabbed her and hugged her tightly.

Not having enough of her daughter, the strong woman carried her on her back like a mum to a kid. She put her down and they hugged again.

The lady was better composed as she watched her mum receive her with joy.

Watch the video below:

The reunion clip melted hearts

feliciaantwiwaa2 said:

"Awwwwn I just love the way she wants to carry her mummy’s little girl forever."

xarai10 said:

"Wish mine is still alive....8 years and her memories are still fresh."

Geeee said:

"If you are a mother and didn't cry you need to go for therapy."

DeDe Dreads said:

"This is like my mum welcoming my siblings from abroad whiles my dad act like he doesn't even know his kids."

dotty123445 said:

''When you're young,that's how you jump when you see your mum.When you grow, that's how they jump when they see you ❤️.reversed roles."

Evans said:

"Did you see the way she put her on her back."

linemish said:

"Mom because of my dad mistake you decided to walk away and leave me with my two tweens brothers 9mths old and I was 3ys until now never come."

nissi said:

"Some parents are just genuine parents but mine hmm if you don't give her money."

