Nigerian Lady Begs Boyfriend on Knees in Public not to Break up with Her, runs after Him in Viral Video
- Mixed reactions have trailed a viral video of a Nigerian lady on her knees begging a man not to end their relationship
- In the viral video, the lady held onto the boyfriend and ran after him as he made known his intentions to call it quits
- Many ladies have slammed the woman for her action just as others thought she must have been so into the man to go that far
A Nigerian lady went the extra mile in a bid to salvage her romantic relationship with a man.
The unidentified lady was spotted in a trending video begging a man in public on her knees.
It is reported that the man made it known to her of his desire to end their relationship, a move she wasn't happy with.
Despite being in public, the lady pleaded on her knees and even ran after the man.
Instablog9ja who shared the video on Instagram has it that the incident happened in Lagos state.
Many people react
@monmartt_kids thought:
"Can someone please give her a dirty slap to reset her brain.....even if the guy said have heard he go still leave now....ha."
ephexzee opined:
"Don't force relationship to work, if he or she is not willing to make it work, just let go, it is better to have a failed relationship than a failed marriage."
legacywealth1 said:
"Not everyone is emotionally strong o... That was me and still somehow me... I don't manage heartbreak well... It gets to every part of me.... The only thing that help me is deep mediation. I can choke if my heart is broken when I know I didn't wrong you. I can't explain how I feel. Guess I have attachment syndrome or something. I love like a fool.
"If I love someone and the person is hurting me and you are talking me out of it, it's good as not try. I only run to God via mediation for help to pull me out. 100% of the time that work for me. In my next life, I don't need this kind of my heart. I want to be like a "real man..." Hard to the core and I mean it... "
@lizzzyy.m wrote:
"Looolzzzz....na person way no get money go dy beg man like this ... when u have ur money at d right time .. a true lover we come "
