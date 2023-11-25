A pretty lady who had different experiences with badly behaved men has gone online to cry about the situation

The lady asked people why men are always after ladies' bodies when they are in a relationship with them

Many ladies corroborated her story, as some shared how they were chased out when they turned a man down

A beautiful Nigerian lady has gone online to lament the kind of experiences she has had with men wanting to date her.

She wondered if it was a crime to have a curvy body, as every man always wanted to get her to bed.

The lady asked if it was a crime to look beautiful. Photo source: @goldherself_01

Source: TikTok

Curvy lady and Nigerian men

With her teary face, the lady asked how marriage would happen when the dating pool is filled with unserious prospects.

The lady (@goldherself_01) said spending a night in a man's house is even dangerous. She shared a related experience and asked if she had been doing anything wrong.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Juliet Appiah said:

"We’re all facing the same thing dear. Due to that I have stopped going out bcos am tired."

odunaikedami said:

"This is what am experiencing and it affects my mental health."

Precious said:

"Most times I de wish say I get juju to take some guy’s destiny cus de just wanna nack and make it look it’s not new den put u in relationship trip jus."

Wendy Goldeen Nhanicee said:

"My dear, I don't care any longer. I don't date anymore. My peace of mind is paramount."

chinny_presh2 said:

"U are not alone my dear. I gave up since, chased me out by 2:am out of his estate that's very very far from main road. Thank God I went with my friend."

Daughter of Zion said:

"My sister I was having this in mind to talk about thanks you crying out... it is a big problem... my dear my question is who raise this men like dis."

Source: Legit.ng