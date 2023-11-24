Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has been released on bail hours after her reported arrest.

The controversy involving the chef and her pastor took a different turn after he reportedly filed a petition against her

A youth advocate has called on Dammy's family to step in, describing the Akure police station as having a "history of extremely corrupt practices"

The drama between Chef Dammy and Pastor Adegoke Jeremiah may not end soon as the police have been involved.

This is as a youth advocate announced on X on Thursday, November 23 that police officers arrested the young lady from AIG zone 17 in Akure following a petition by her pastor.

Chef Dammy was reportedly arrested after Pastor Adegoke filed a petition against her. Photo Credit: @dammypas

People share their thoughts on the development

@switbeckssexy said:

"Honestly, I cannot remember when but I commented under one post and advised her to be very careful of that pastor and that they might end up dragging each other to the police station. Some people insulted me that day and we are here. She needs all the help she can get oooo."

@omorogiec said:

"That cooking stunt took away her peace, no doubt!

"Those cheering her on back then now have a lot of work to do.

"Now is the time this innocent lady needs them most."

@chymaker said:

"Nigerian Police is the hit agency for connected and rich Nigerians.

"Guess people come online to defend them that they are doing their job."

@GracedUp1 said:

"Pastor that is using police to oppress people. What is that punk preaching in his shrine? As for NGR police, they are always available for the highest bidder."

@gmac_im said:

"Thank God she's been released on bail but she must learn a lesson. For all the things she and her gang did that time just look at how it's ending. Next time when you want to venture into anything don't abuse or insult others."

Member of Dammy's cook-a-thon team counters her claims

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a member of Dammy's cooking marathon team had rubbished her claims against Pastor Adegoke.

In an interview with Legit.ng, a source who was part of the controversial cooking marathon said the chef told lies against Adegoke, noting that she left the church in June.

The source, Ajewole Samuel, insisted that there was no evidence to show that anyone was after Chef Dammy's life.

Legit.ng asked if the problem between Chef Dammy and the pastor was connected to money realised during the cookathon. The source said all the money went into her account.

