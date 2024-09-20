British boxers Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will clash for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium

The two will compete for the title after undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk relinquished one of his belts

Nigerian UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has made a bold prediction on the outcome and staked huge cash

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has made a bold prediction and staked huge cash on the heavyweight title fight between British boxers Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

Joshua and Dubois will battle for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, September 21, 2024, as both aim to become champions again.

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois face off during the press conference of their title fight at the Guildhall in London. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

The fight was initially non-title, but according to The Telegraph, undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk relinquished his IBF title in July, weeks after beating Tyson Fury.

Usyk vacated the championship as the timeline he was given to defend the title could not be satisfied because of his rematch against the Gypsy King in Saudi Arabia in December.

Adesanya bets on Joshua vs Dubois

UFC fighter Israel Adesanya has shown interest in the match, publicly revealing via his Instagram page that he has placed a bet of $10,000 on his prediction of the fight.

Adesanya backed compatriot Joshua to win the fight between the 10th and 12th rounds.

He shared a photo of him and Joshua and a screenshot of his stake, while his caption is one that invokes a Yoruba deity, Ògún, the god of iron, to settle the beef in the fight.

The two sportsmen are of Nigerian descent and from the Yoruba tribe in the South Western region, even though they were raised and made names for themselves outside the country.

Adesanya was recently in Nigeria, days after losing his UFC 305 middleweight title match against South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis.

Fans welcome Adesanya to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that fans welcomed Adesanya to Nigeria at Lagos International Airport with drums and music after the fighter arrived in his home country.

Even though he spent most of his time in Lagos, he visited different places, including his hometown of Esa-Oke, a town in Osun State, in South West Nigeria.

