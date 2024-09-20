President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for defence, Bello Matawalle, has gotten a spiritual defence on the allegation of a link with bandits

Governor Dauda Lawal recently raised the allegation against the minister, urging him to resign and defend himself

However, PPSD dismissed the allegation against the minister, adding that Matawalle swore by the Quran in public of not having any link with the terrorists in the northwest region

The Patriots for Peace and Social Development (PPSD) has defended Bello Matawalle, President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for defence, against allegations made by Zamfara state governor Dauda Lawal.

In a statement, PPSD's Executive Director, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, condemned Governor Lawal's accusations, calling them "tissues of lies, political sentiment, and power intoxication."

Group gives spiritual defence for Matawalle

According to Leadership, Shinkafi emphasized that Matawalle, a devout Muslim, publicly swore on the Holy Quran that he had no links with bandits. The deputy governor, commissioners, special advisers, and permanent secretaries also took the same oath. He criticized Governor Lawal for using his immunity to blackmail Matawalle on national television.

According to Shinkafi, Matawalle inherited armed banditry from his predecessor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, and tackled it head-on. He achieved positive results with the voluntary surrender of over 5,000 arms and ammunition by repented bandits.

Shinkafi also highlighted President Bola Tinubu's directive to Matawalle and the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, to crush banditry in the North West. This operation led to the neutralization of notorious bandits' kingpins, including Kachalla Halilu Sububu and Wala Baburki.

Why Matawalle should not resign

He dismissed the governor's call for Matawalle's resignation, citing the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

His statement reads in part:

“A man of exceptional integrity, Matawalle, a devout Moslem, publicly held the Holy Quran in Government House Gusau and swore that he had no link with bandits."

