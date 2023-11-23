Many reactions have trailed the video of a lady who posted a video to show what she looks like after an accident

Before the accident, the lady looked posh and spotless, as seen in her old videos, which posted on TikTok

However, the accident left a denting scar on her upper and lower lips such that she now looks different

A TikTok lady shared a touching video to tell the story of how an accident damaged her facial appearance.

Before now, the lady looked absolutely gorgeous and posh, adorning a spotless face and attractive skin.

The lady now looks different after the accident. Photo credit: TikTok/@jessicaraph1.

However, in a new video, the lady, Jessica Posh, explained that she was involved in an accident which altered her beautiful looks.

Her old videos showed a lady with clear, fair skin that radiated like sunshine.

The accident left a scar on her upper and lower lips, making her look different.

She captioned the video:

"Nobody knows tomorrow. Me before I had an accident and me after the accident."

The video she posted went viral and received over one million views and thousands of comments. Some told her that she still looked cute as before.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a lady who had road accident

@Maria Richardson said:

"A lot of people didn’t survive this. My dear, you’re strong."

@Cissé commented:

"You are more beautiful, my dear."

@MF said:

"May God protect our going and coming in Jesus name AMEN."

@Ola said:

"A lot of people won’t understand the low self-esteem and depression. I pray you find happiness."

@Mama said:

"Thank God for life. Be strong baby."

@oluwadamilareayom59 said:

"This is so sad, but thank God for your life."

@Ugegbe said:

"You are still very beautiful, babe thank God for life."

@ariyke commented:

"You are beautiful regardless."

@mbuyii said:

"You still look beautiful baby, you’re a testimony."

Man and his wife survive road accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man and his wife survived a container incident that happened in Aba, Abia state.

In a photo that trended on social media, the man and his wife were spotted inside a car under the weight of a fallen container.

The man was quoted to have said their survival could be attributed to the faithfulness of God.

