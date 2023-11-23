A Nigerian mother decided to add an extra layer of beauty to her daughter, and she took her to a salon for a hair makeover

The mother bought a baby frontal wig and had it installed on the child, but some netizens did not find it funny

While there are some people who liked the child's beautiful appearance, others condemned the mother and the hairstylist

A video of a baby girl installing a frontal wig has gone viral and generated many reactions.

The child's mother took her to a salon to give her a makeover for her birthday, which was approaching.

In the video, the hairstylist went to work, carefully installing the wig the best way she knew it would fit the baby girl.

The stylist, @looks.by.dohby posted a video of the result on TikTok, but it went viral and got some people angry.

Some who saw the video stated that the child was beautiful before the frontal wig, while others said it was not properly installed.

Many however praised the child's mother for spending money to make the baby look good on her birthday.

The hairstylist explained in a follow-up video that she was not at fault and that she merely did her job as required by the parents who brought the child.

Netizens react as mum Installs frontal wig on baby

@lisastylist1 said:

"This is why ppl think Hairdressing is for the uneducated. Please remove yourself from our industry."

@Akpe mama said:

"I will do the same as a mom anyway!! Lil mama could be turning 1 and needs a pretty photoshoot done!! Abi una dey see the kyn hair she get?"

@Racqy Cee commented:

"At every twist and turn we teach our girls their natural beauty isn’t enough."

@Rhandzu said:

"If I catch the mother."

@SweetPotatoSwish said:

"This breaks my heart in a way I can't describe."

@Ems said:

"She's a BABY!! Let her be proud of her own natural looks."

@sabrinagibson160 said:

"She was beautiful before the wig. Let the baby be a baby."

