A young boy was played by his parents and sent to Nigeria for character reformation in a cunning manner

The family came down to Nigeria with him on what they tagged a summer vacation but didn't return back with him

An ex-classmate of the boy shed light on his character and how schooling in Nigeria impacted the lad greatly

A family flew to Nigeria with their son for summer vacation and returned abroad leaving him behind.

The boy's former classmate, @iamTkay_, narrated on X how the family bought return tickets for everyone else except him.

Image of a family for illustration purpose and not related to the story. Photo Credit: Pixel Catchers

Source: Getty Images

@iamTkay_ shared the story in reaction to a video of a boy in the UK who was smiling while his Nigerian mum scolded him for damaging his new jackets.

"I had a class mate in secondary school who came to Nigeria during summer vacation for similar reasons. What he didn't know was that they bought return tickets for everyone in the family... except him," he wrote.

His character was reformed in Nigeria

According to @iamTkay_, the boy was very stubborn but experienced a character change when he got to JSS3.

"The guy too stubborn even for Nigeria it wasn't until JS3 that the guy began to behave well."

See his tweet below:

People shared similar stories

@PRINCEDINHO_1 said:

"Bro I have a University friend that was brought back for similar reason then, the worst part is that his parents sent him to Poly and he also live in school hostel."

@_49100 said:

"Likewise one weyrey back then…

"They left him ni Nigeria so he resumed out school.

"First night wey e taste our eba and egusi…. E almost cried his eyes out."

@PeaceAgbai said:

"We had a student early last year,

"He came back from USA.

"He was in JS1. He got punished and he ran out of the school to call the Cops. He kept swearing that the cops will deal with Us. Next day, he came back as quiet and calm as anything you can imagine."

@Eny_FX said:

"Knew someone like that.

"Yoruba teacher enter class, everybody stand up shout.

"E karo oluko wa".

"Baba said W.TF."

@PapaKing234 said:

"Had one like that in secondary school. Desmond.

"Senior dey tell Desmond to kneel down, Desmond dey speak, itz sow wrong!!! The first slap bring am to reality."

Parents send daughter back to Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was sent back to Nigeria by her parents over her new attitude.

A young man, who shared the story on TikTok, said the lady in question happened to be his cousin.

Playing a song that said 'bye bye decency', the young man suggested that the lady's offenses were contained in a particular verse of the song.

The verse talked about one having piercings, and tattoos, rocking hair and taking advice from nobody.

Source: Legit.ng