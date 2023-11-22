A mother discovered her GoTv decoder remote inside her son's shirt, where he hid it and fell asleep

In a funny video which has gone viral on social media, the woman put her hands in the shirt and brought out the remote

Many mothers who watched the video shared similar experiences with their children at home

A TikTok video shows when a mother brought out her GoTv remote from her son's shirt.

The boy hid the remote inside his clothes and fell asleep with it as if he did not want anyone in the house to watch TV.

The baby fell asleep with the remote in his clothes. Photo credit: TikTok/@verybigmadam.

In the clip, which was posted by Zainab, the baby was fast asleep, but viewers were not aware he had something in his shirt.

It wasn't until his mother brought out the remote that everyone realised what was going on.

Many mothers and parents on TikTok shared similar hilarious experiences with their children.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of a baby who hid remote control

@Kharisa said:

"My daughter took the remote to school when she was three years old; her reason? She didn’t want me to change the cartoon channel she was watching."

@Thisworld said:

"My son took my pant to church. He says it's a handkerchief."

@SISSSY NENNE said:

"I went to church only for me to see my kids spoon inside my bible, the lady that sat beside was just laughing."

@Harbysolar Herdeygbo said:

"It was the remote that went to meet him. He didn’t touch it ooo."

@ajayioluwatobi645 commented:

"Mine will put it inside the wardrobe. And we will be looking for it together."

@chizzy said:

"This morning I found my turning stick inside my son's lunch bag."

@TikToker said:

"Looked for my car keys for almost 4 hours only to find them in the dustbin."

@Shodipe Funmilayo said:

"That was how my baby hide plantain after warning me not to fry it before he comes back from school. Only for me to start looking for it after he left."

