A Nigerian man cheated death as he escaped being crushed by a water tank that collapsed into his apartment

He shared a video showing the flooded state of his home and his bedroom area where the tank crashed into

Internet users marvelled at his video and appreciated God for saving his life, with some sharing stories of such incidents they knew

A Nigerian painter has taken to social media to share his testimony after a water tank crashed into his bedroom.

The man, @zion_cuttie, appreciated God for his safety and released a footage from the shocking incident.

The water tank fell into his bedroom. Photo Credit: @zion_cuttie

The clip he shared showed the tank collapsed into his bedroom roof area, exactly where his bed is positioned.

The parts of the scattered tank were still in his bedroom. He showed the flooded floor of his apartment and other affected parts of his abode.

Explaining what happened, he said:

"It fell from the scaffolding."

Scaffolds are elevated structures made of wooden planks and most times metal poles used to hold up water tanks.

Netizens thank God for his safety

juddybabe said:

"Thank you Jesus fr life u saved here what a mighty u re congratulations dear u shall not die prematurely."

guddy said:

"Thank God na so my own for house take fall for mid night,before them put the tank make them put wood for the bottom."

Oluwafisayomirepete said:

"Guys be careful out there never use scaffolding to hold GP tanks, its very dangerous. D best option is concrete decking, with tiles."

user6072479463702 said:

"Omg we thank God almighty for life congratulations."

Gbenga Jude said:

"It has affected the integrity of the structure."

Las vengeance said:

"I tot about this Everytime in my apartment... No be lie o."

king_Abby00 said:

"Jesus this Same thing killed someone I know ..bore hole from the other neighbors house."

ajoke.ade31 said:

'This same incident happened in my house and my room is in the same direction omo na God safe me that day."

