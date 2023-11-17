Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a young man caring for his goat like it was a human being

The man carefully bathed the domestic animal with soap and water before proceeding to brush its teeth

Some people wondered why he used such a soap to bathe the goat, others compared its skincare routine to humans

A young man caused a stir online as he shared a video of himself bathing his goat.

In the video he shared on TikTok, the youth flaunted the extract soap he intended to use to bathe the goat and then washed it clean with it.

After cleaning its body with fresh water, the man brushed its teeth with a toothbrush and paste and applied cream on its body.

The clean-looking goat shook its body, releasing leftover water into the air. The clip has amassed over 900k views at the time of this report.

Many Nigerians found it hilarious.

Watch the video below:

People found the video hilarious

3buka_.og said:

"There’s no logical reason why you should have body odor!!! Even goat de baff."

Eri said:

"Ram have first me to do skincare."

theylove_joan said:

"E sure me say you go later use the remaining soap baff."

NAJ said:

"The ram Dey use Euthymol (Toothpaste) em go get better breath pass some ppl."

QueenLatifahMahmoud said:

"Pepper soup just dey come my mind as I Dey look this video."

MhizTA Derrick said:

"This ram clean pass my ex."

Wilmer Love said:

"Do u know how much they sell that extract soap now."

Weird girl said:

"Watin pain me pass na the soap and cream I Dey use."

Men bathe goats at car wash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a funny video of men bathing goats at a car wash.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Race Werks Motor Sports and showed the Shell employees rolling up their sleeves to foam up and wash the four-legged animals at the car wash facility.

The post was humorously captioned:

“Kambing Werks 2.0 = Project Goat Mobile SG Clean & Green. Do Good Be Good. New Goat Power packs getting ready for showroom condition.”

