A Nigerian lady has blown people away after she released the message a Christian brother sent her on WhatsApp

The brother appeared to be interested in her and tried to woo her using a popular verse in the Bible

Many people who went through the message urged the lady to give him a chance, others marvelled at his 'rizz'

A Nigerian lady has stunned internet users with the WhatsApp message a Christian brother sent her.

A look at the lady's, @biggteddiebear, TikTok post showed he DMed her after seeing her WhatsApp status.

She leaked his message to her. Photo Credit: @biggteddiebear

The WhatsApp status was a picture of herself. Creatively tweaking the first sentence of Psalm 23, a popular verse in the Bible, he informed her of his interest in her.

"The Lord is my shepherd and I want you," he wrote.

Netizens rated the Christian brother's message aimed at wooing her, scoring him high.

His 'rizz' earned him the admiration of people

mondatt23 said:

"And you shall want me in return."

Hype_Queen said:

"He rizzed you through Christ who strengthens him."

Otniël Perica said:

"Nah that's actually good lmaoo."

chilltvibez said:

"He deserves a chance just bc of how smooth that was."

Cherish said:

"This brother must be a Winner Chapel member."

Kathy Njau said:

"Oh he is smooth."

NeishaB said:

“The Lord’s my shepherd and I want you” noted."

Shelbi Graham said:

"The way he got straight to the point."

