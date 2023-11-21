"He Must be a Winners Chapel Member": Young Lady Trends as She Leaks DM Christian Brother Sent Her
- A Nigerian lady has blown people away after she released the message a Christian brother sent her on WhatsApp
- The brother appeared to be interested in her and tried to woo her using a popular verse in the Bible
- Many people who went through the message urged the lady to give him a chance, others marvelled at his 'rizz'
A Nigerian lady has stunned internet users with the WhatsApp message a Christian brother sent her.
A look at the lady's, @biggteddiebear, TikTok post showed he DMed her after seeing her WhatsApp status.
The WhatsApp status was a picture of herself. Creatively tweaking the first sentence of Psalm 23, a popular verse in the Bible, he informed her of his interest in her.
"The Lord is my shepherd and I want you," he wrote.
"How many months have you been in this house?" Wife laments as she sees hubby and her daughter in bed
Netizens rated the Christian brother's message aimed at wooing her, scoring him high.
Watch the video below:
His 'rizz' earned him the admiration of people
mondatt23 said:
"And you shall want me in return."
Hype_Queen said:
"He rizzed you through Christ who strengthens him."
Otniël Perica said:
"Nah that's actually good lmaoo."
chilltvibez said:
"He deserves a chance just bc of how smooth that was."
Cherish said:
"This brother must be a Winner Chapel member."
Kathy Njau said:
"Oh he is smooth."
NeishaB said:
“The Lord’s my shepherd and I want you” noted."
Shelbi Graham said:
"The way he got straight to the point."
