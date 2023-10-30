From living her normal life as a fine woman, a Nigerian lady's life took a different turn after she married a pastor

The Nigerian lady took to social media to share how she married without makeup after replying a pastor's DM

Mixed reactions have trailed a video from her wedding to the pastor as people shared their thoughts on her transformation

A Nigerian lady, Nonye, has opened up on how replying a pastor's DM altered the course of her life.

In a TikTok video, the lady via her handle @nonyespeakslife, began by showcasing how she looks on a good day.

Nonye had her wedding without makeup. Photo Credit: @nonyespeakslife

Source: TikTok

The pretty lady had makeup on and long human hair as she smiled into the camera.

The scene was followed by a clip of her in a wedding dress without makeup as she ascended a flight of stairs and joined her pastor husband for photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nonye never believed she'd marry with no makeup

According to Nonye, she never believed she would get married without makeup or wear a semi-revealing dress for her wedding, but they both happened.

She added that she never imagined marrying someone who starts conversations with a 'Shalom.' She wrote:

"If someone had told me last year that I’d have a wedding without makeup or a semi-revealing wedding dress, I’d have laughed in their face!!

"I never envisioned that I’d be marrying someone who started conversations with “Shalom”

"Well, here we are!!

"The Lord sure works in mysterious ways…"

Watch the video below:

People react to Nonye's post

jella bee said:

"Mummy G.O congrats ma."

nkem said:

"Nah beta hotel unah go snap wedding picture Nobi church alter....you lucky... congratulations."

Olivette Mary said:

"The Shalom got me me I for respond with peace ✌️….. anyways you still looked very pretty, decency is lovely."

Oma peace said:

"You been day wear long hair with vibes, e reach wedding you turn deeper life."

quin vee 25 said:

''How do u cope, am dating one presently ad he said he don't like make up.i am wondering if I will apply it on my wedding, me that has a make up kit."

Mk Joyce said:

"My sister be ready to show good example to fellow women,to be mama pastor no be mouth oh."

Eniola Diamond said:

"As long as you are happy. It doesnt matter if you are wearing wigs or makeup.Are you happy dear?"

Pastor transforms call girl and marries her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pastor had transformed a call girl and tied the knot with her.

The young female, Lizzy by name, was said to have been addicted to taking hard substances and known as a lady of the night who lived in the streets.

But things started to change for Lizzy the day she met a cleric, identified as Pastor Tony Rapu, who shared the word of God and developed a keen interest in her.

It is interesting to observe in photos the stages of transformation Lizzy went through before she became the happy woman that she is now.

Source: Legit.ng