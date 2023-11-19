A popular TikToker, Purplespeedy, has celebrated the birthday of her lover in a grand style as she gifted different sneakers

Apart from the 26 shoes she gave him, the lady also added an iPhone and a PlayStation 5 to the items

Many people who watched the celebration of love online said they wished to have such a kind girlfriend

A Twitter (X) user, @therealdotun, shared a video that showed the moment a popular TikToker, Purplespeedy, surprised her boyfriend on his birthday.

In the clip, the man (Crispal) was surprised as he walked into a room with different sneakers placed on the floor.

Purplespeedy and Crispal hugged.

Source: TikTok

iPhone 15 and PlayStation 5 as birthday gifts

People joined him to count the shoes. Purplespeedy came out and hugged her lover as she presented an iPhone to him.

The video has since gathered massive reactions online when it was re-shared on Facebook by Gistreel.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Bee Essty said:

"I spoil who spoil me. Shikena."

Olami Lekan said:

"This my babe go dey post a king was born. I no know if na her papa crown me."

Brighter Glory said:

"Where are this kind girl."

Uzodimma Vivian said:

"He's a good boy to her... Far as we've seen. Happy birthday purple crispdal."

Chukwubuikem Mmuoneke said:

"How many girls can do this, Nkechi will be there asking me to buy roasted corn too. Nkechi wherever you are, see what your follow girls are doing, buy me my own sneakers and iphone na Ida Apu ara."

Richyano Joel Dawan said:

"Na him money buy all those things joor."

Nnorum Maria Assumpta said:

"Na boyfriend wey behave go receive 26 pairs of sneakers. Hence you keep behaving like your village people, Na singlet and boxers you sign for."

Another lady surprised boyfriend on birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady caused quite a stir after she gave her boyfriend N1.5 million of the new naira notes as his birthday gift.

In the clip, he was seen hugging and kissing his girlfriend as he showed off a large board that spelt out the sum she gave him.

