A lady has caused a buzz on social media after sharing her recent video experience during a spiritual session

In a trending video, she revealed how she was ordered by God to throw away a painting which was kept in her room

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many sharing their related experiences while praying

A lady with the handle @official_prudence1 on TikTok has sparked a serious conversation with a video shared on her page.

The trending video showed her trashing a fine portrait which had been in her room for a while.

Lady trashes portrait in her room Photo credit: @officialprudence1/TikTok.

Prudence said was ordered by God to trash the portrait

According to the young woman, she was having a spiritual time with God when he ordered her to trash the portrait.

The touching clip showed her obeying the order and taking out the portrait before trashing it.

She shared the video with the caption:

"God told me to throw this painting months ago. Be obedient no matter how trivial it might seem. You never know what God is protecting you from. Some things are revealed in the place of prayer. Just dey pray o."

Reactions as lady trashes fine portrait in her room

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video with many recounting their experiences.

@terrigivens7 said:

"For me, it was Lucky Charms cereal. Saw the elf on the front researched it. It was associated with a demon called incubus."

@rachelzhakata1 reacted:

"One day I just woke up and deleted beyonces music."

@ventrine0 said:

"Genuine question. How exactly did he tell you? phone call? sms? in person? what does his voice sound like? I just wanna know abeg."

@wanjirukaranja6 stated:

"I removed a Ben 10 sticker from my sons bedroom, I just entered that room and the Holy Spirit told me remove it."

@apphia2903 added:

"I had to stop using hair extensions for about 4 years because God was using that moment to teach me about appreciating my beauty and his handwork."

