Nigerians on social media are currently mourning a young man who donated his kidney to his mother but sadly died thereafter

The young man whose name was not mentioned has been described as a hero especially as his mother survived after the donation

Legit.ng could not immediately establish where he hails from, but he appears to be a young man who acted out of love to save his mother's life

A Nigerian man whose name is not immediately clear has been described as a hero after he donated his kidney to save his mother's life.

The young man whose photo is currently making the rounds on social media sadly died after the donation.

The man has been called a hero for his selfless act toward his mum. Photo credit: @sadeeqkurbe.

His mother is alive

His mother was said to have survived the surgery while he passed on, breaking the hearts of many people on social media.

The sad story was shared on Twitter by Abubakar Sadiq Kurbe. He wrote:

"He died after donating his kidney to his mother Allah sarki man. Indeed my brother you died a Her. I feel the pain and the Mother she is alive. May Almighty Allah reward him jannatul Firdaus. Indeed his a Hero"

Twitter users react

@DanielRegha wrote:

"This is beyond heartbreaking, so sorry to hear about the untimely death of the donor; May God grant him eternal rest. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, wishing them divine comfort & strength to overcome this pain. Wishing his beloved mom the speediest of recoveries."

@wifibrain_ commented:

"We ofcourse love our mothers & anything sacrificial we did to them can never equal the love they have for us. But donating body organ is a sin to Allah. And I'm very sure the mother will not allow him to do that if she knows about his decision."

@TeeKay_Kuranga reacted:

"I can also do that for my mother. Though my mother is late, if I was told that she needs organs which is in my control I won’t hesitate to provide it. RIP Soldier."

@wo_sanya said:

"May our loyalty to our loved ones not be tested. May the Almighty God grant him eternal rest."

Man donates liver to save dad's life

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man donated his liver to his father and both of them survived.

The dad identified as Deepak Hasija was diagnosed with a liver problem prompting his son to offer to donate part of his own for him.

Social media users praised the son identified as Manya, calling him a hero.

