A female graduate broke down in tears as she stormed her late father's grave to celebrate her signing out

The young lady's best friend recorded her as she swept the surroundings of her father's grave and mourned

Internet users were moved to pity and sent condolences to the fresh graduate, with others sharing their stories

A female graduate was overwhelmed with emotions as she visited her late father's grave after the completion of her studies.

In a TikTok video, she cried on her father's grave after sweeping its surroundings.

She cried at her dad's grave. Photo Credit: @everythingjennabefine

Source: TikTok

Still in her signing out outfit, the lady knelt before the sandy grave and rubbed sand from it on her body.

The lady's best friend who recorded the video said she cried while doing it. The clip elicited emotional reactions.

Netizens sent her condolences

crysola said:

"Why am I crying ….My Dad Died a day to my Signout, Writing my last paper was so difficult … Congratulations babes."

articulate 42 said:

"Omo, that's how I cried o...my dad died a year before I graduated...that man practically forced me to get that degree."

princesscomfypearl said:

''Omoh its not easy. my dad died a week to my NYSC passing out parade. Congratulations dear, take heart."

Martins Yetunde Fadekemi said:

"Congrats dear.

"My own mom died some month to my signout."

Diamond favour said:

"Congratulations I cried the moment she knelt down and carry the sand."

Comfort Nse said:

"Immediately she knelt down, tears rolled down my cheeks."

Tejumola Sodeinde omolola said:

"My das help to write to first page of my projects on his sick bed but didn't see me graduate it hurts after 13 yrs stay strong."

