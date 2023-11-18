The founder of the Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, has finally opened up on how he makes money

In a new video, the clergyman narrated how he left Nigeria at age 25 after studying law at the university

He spoke on the 240 businesses he opened up and was also honest about the hardest part of being a pastor

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, the founder of Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church, has revealed how he makes his millions.

The cleric usually gets tongues wagging among his Nigerian followers owing to his flamboyant lifestyle.

Pastor Tobi said he has 240 businesses. Photo Credit: @tobiadegboyega_)

He said he is a CEO. he leads many CEOs and created CEOs. He was born in Nigeria and studied law. He left at 25 for UK. He started a real estate company and created the opportunities little by little

"I built up 240 businesses. Now, I want to see those businesses grow and get more solid. Make maybe 20 million a year for each of the businesses."

Watch the video of the interview below:

People react to Pastor Tobi's revelations

@Pa_Chijo said:

"These guys are conduits for African politicians, drug lords, money launders, fraudsters etc."

@UTDTreytips said:

"Nah who you do for go do for you o. He made Kings now he is eating good for life, he doesn't even need to work anymore."

@REGINALDconnect said:

"Someone thinks it's through his tithe and offerings. We have Pastors who actually have big running businesses."

@officialRA3G said:

"Give me one reason why a pastor would be doing this and y’all will still be attending blindly."

@official_adags said:

"He actually made a lot of people become who they are today and then he made money to through that as well."

@IziGab1 said:

"A Pastor is not meant to be poor. However, he must not burden the people to be rich. He can do business, write books, go for speaking engagements etc. He can also receive salary from the church."

