Singer Mayorkun opened up in a podcast about his experience as a child of a famous actress while growing up

On media personality Taymesan's podcast, the Mama crooner revealed he hatred being treated differently because of his mum not because he was loved

Mayorkun also added that for four years in university, he was intentional about people not knowing who his mum was

Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, aka Mayorkun, is the son of popular Yoruba veteran actress Toyin Adewale.

In a recent interview, the singer explained why he kept his mum's identity a secret for years.

Mayorkun reveals why he kept his mum's identity a secret Photo credit: @iammayorkun/@officialtoyinadewale

Mayorkun, who unveiled his lover earlier this year, said that he and his brother didn't like that their mum was a popular actress as it brought fake love, and they wanted freedom.

He added that he hated being treated differently, not because he was loved but because he was a superstar's son.

The Mama crooner, who used to be under Davido's record label, also said that for four years in university, he was intentional about keeping his true identity a secret.

In his words:

“My mom brought food to me at school once, and a girl saw her. I quickly ran to where she was to get the items she came with just so no one else saw her.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mayorkun's revelation

The clip stirred mixed reactions from people, read some comments below:

ade_dunni_:

"I really enjoyed this episode."

arikeade_oganla:

"smelly talk."

olamide_tujoy:

"Just awww."

tee4mejh:

"Na who no know no know."

Video of Mayorkun's mum trying sushi for the first time trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that the actress stirred funny reactions online with a video of her trying out a famous Japanese delicacy, Sushi, for the first time.

Toyin, spotted at a restaurant, was disappointed with the taste after her first bite.

The veteran actress quickly spat it out while stating in the Yoruba language: “It’s not sweet, it’s not peppery.”

In a caption of the video, Mayorkun's mum declared she would never try to eat Sushi again.

