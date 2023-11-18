Mixed reactions have trailed emerging old pictures of Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci

The Akwa Ibom chef was recently dethroned of her Guinness World Record by an Irish chef, Alan Fisher

While many people argued she had always been curvy, others still found the throwback pictures hilarious

Throwback pictures of Akwa Ibom's chef, Hilda Baci, have surfaced on social media and generated a buzz.

The chef's parody account, named Hilda Baci on Facebook, shared the pictures on Thursday, October 26, threatening to block those who laugh at them.

Hilda Baci's old pictures. Photo Credit: Hilda Baci, Instagram/@hildabaci

Source: Facebook

The pictures, four in total, showed a much younger Hilda slaying in different casual outfits. In one, she took a picture with her sibling.

Netizens had a lot to say about her throwback pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Recently, Hilda was in the news after she visited the London headquarters of Guinness World Records days after Alan Fisher broke her cooking record.

Hilda Baci's old pictures sent Nigerians into a frenzy

Aaditri Peter said:

"Follow come shape."

Nike Ajiboyede Edaferierhi said:

"You have always been a beautiful babe no be money make you fine."

Popebanger African goodboy said:

"I Laugh in china . you wey post am laugh too so I go laugh my own."

Perry Umoh said:

"So now u don turn to celebrity,hmm in Nigeria he no dey hard person don turn to celebrity, congratulations."

mama Boiz said:

"Life na stages… when you look at your pass you will laugh… you can’t predict the future of any human."

AdebaYo Samuel Dare said:

"Am highly inspired by this, the lesson I learnt is not to give up on oneself & whatever you find your hand doeth one should do it with diligence."

Bariyat Ishaku said:

"That shape has always been there."

Imeh Glory said:

"Right from time, this Sister dey carry normal normal."

Adeeko Samuel Abidemi said:

"It's not so bad... May be cos it's not way way back."

Old video of Hilda Baci cooking with turning stick surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an old video of Hilda Baci cooking with a very big pot and a turning stick.

The Akwa Ibom chef shared the clip as she looked back on where she came from and where she is at the moment.

She captioned the clip thus:

"I give thanks to God for where i am and where i came from for I know its only by his Grace and Mercy."

Source: Legit.ng