A Nigerian lady finally moved to Canada to join her husband, who has been a resident of the North American country

The lady, Feyii Shara, posted a video of their reunion after she arrived in Canada to start living with the love of her life

People who are also desirous of relocating to Canada started tapping into her story after it got them inspired

A lady got a Canadian visa and successfully relocated to start living in Canada with her husband.

The happy lady, Feyii Shara, recorded a video to chronicle her departure from Nigeria and arrival in Canada.

The lady was over the moon as she joined her husband in the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@feyii_shara.

Source: TikTok

Feyii recorded her preparation in the video, showing how she went to the market and shopped for the journey.

She went to church and also hung out with her friends and family before she left for Canada.

Husband welcomes his wife in Canadian airport

On the day of her departure, she said goodbyes to her family. When she arrived in Canada, her husband was at the airport to welcome her.

TikTok people who got inspired by her video took to the comment section to express the desire to travel abroad like her.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users congratulate lady who moved to Canada to join her husband

@Taye Lolu said:

"I’ll keep clapping for others until it comes to my turn. Congratulations to you."

@MARIPOSA reacted:

"Somebody's son should come and bite my ear like that. Congrats baby girl."

@Whytelifestyle said:

"Amen! I am definitely going next year."

@Okoro Hannah Ozioma said:

"I like the last part more. You and your hubby are cute. You complement each other."

@Teezby bakes said:

"Mine will happen one day."

@Claudia said:

"I used you as a point of contact. The God that did it for you will do it for me."

@Arix Treats said:

"This is me next year in Jesus' name."

Source: Legit.ng