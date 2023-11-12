A Nigerian lady is getting married, and she has shared a video of the day her fiancee came for an introduction

In the heartwarming video, the lady revealed that her man came for the marriage introduction with a live cow

Many netizens stormed the comment section of the video to celebrate with the lady and congratulate her

A Nigerian lady is excited because she is getting married, and she shared a video showing her introduction ceremony.

The lady said her man brought a live cow to her people. She also showed other items the man presented to his in-laws.

The lady is getting married, and her man comes with a cow. Photo credit: TikTok/@ask_of_nurse_hope.

Family and well-wishers gathered to witness the event and to celebrate during the introduction.

The live cow was tethered in one corner of the compound, and crates of drinks could be as elders bless the couple.

The lady showed when she was preparing for the event, including how a make-up artist attended to her face.

She captioned the video:

"Introduction wey choke. Thank God for everything."

Many social media users congratulated the lady and praised her man for pulling it off. The video was posted by @ask_of_nurse_hope.

Nigerians celebrate with lady who is getting married

@user7740692402922 said:

"Congratulations, please don't use the same makeup artist, please."

@Benita commented:

"Congratulations! You see this congratulations? It must definitely reach me ooo."

@LUVEARTH said:

"God, I pray for this kind of celebration by this time next year. I shall come and testify."

@Female king said:

"E really choke. Congratulations Asa. I tap from this."

@mhizsarah said:

"Congratulations sister. Normally Amadin family no dey carry last. Introduction wey choke like this how marriage wan be omo."

@Odinaka chimuanya said:

"Congratulations! It must surely reach me."

@QueenNina said:

"Congrats, my dear. This congratulation must reach me before this time next year. I claim it."

