A short video showed the moment a couple stood amid the many items the groom bought for a traditional wedding ceremony

Different kinds of traditional attires were on full display, with food provisions as people looked at the items

Many TikTokers who calculated how much the groom must have spent in getting the items said the bride price provisions were much

A Nigerian lady has shared photos of a couple and the items the groom bought as part of the bride price list.

The couple stood amid the many items like batches of clothes, tubers of yam, and different travelling bags. There were also crates of drinks on display.

The groom bought items like clothes, bags and different body cream. Photo source: @chizzyjboy3

Source: TikTok

Nigerian bride price list

A closer look at the items displayed for the bride's family to see was a big stock fish. Different beauty products were also among the things the groom bought.

Many TikTokers who reacted to the video shared by @chizzyjboy3 wondered why the marriage list contained that so many things. People tried to guess what part of the country the bride is from.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

biggywise said:

"Igbo pay all this things for girl wey nor get yansh."

user7225670561787 said:

"You see these your husband, respect cherish never compare him, he did alot to have always appreciate him E no easy."

itz presh said:

"I guess nah mbaise be this congratulations dear."

prince clinton said:

"You guy's should stop shouting imo state here because everything your seeing here is not up to 2millions naira.. unless ur not ready to settle down."

HOLUSEUNCO1 said:

"All this for a woman that can leave tomorrow,mine was introduction,she left when things wasn't going well then o,Guy think #Lexus cars."

Favour Nnaji49 said:

"Na dis one make many girls neva marry."

Kidspounds said:

"Only IMO people can relate this dem go call all there problem put inside bride price."

ELLA said:

"Imo oooh my people small small biko nu."

Source: Legit.ng