A funny video shows the moment a woman attempted to cheat a groundnut seller without success

In the video, a street hawker was trying to measure groundnut for the woman, but she was bent on scooping extra

The woman used her hands to scoop a lot of groundnuts from the man's wheelbarrow, but he quickly collected the bag from her

A man refused to be cheated when a customer employed a deceitful attitude when patronising him.

In a funny video trending on TikTok, the woman was buying groundnut, but she tried to secretly scoop it into her bag.

The clip showed when the man bent down to measure the ground for the woman from his wheelbarrow.

But as he poured the groundnut into the bag, the woman also used her hands and scooped it in an attempt to gain more.

Fortunately for the man, he saw what the woman did, and he quickly snatched the groundnut bag from her and emptied the contents into his wheelbarrow.

It is not clear if the video is a skit, but it is generating a lot of reactions among TikTok users, many of whom condemned the woman. The video was posted by @entertain_.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemns woman who attempted to cheat groundnut seller

@Nonso Williams said:

"This was like the third time. The aboki don dey fed up."

@Clinton kkj commented:

"If you watched more than once gather here."

@Tina Menz said:

"Smartest woman in the world."

@Shu_gær said:

"Na why I no dey follow my mumsy go market."

@queen bella said:

"This man can never forget this day."

@Dadah Limah Crownie said:

"Na so my mama dey do for market."

@Abi_fresh923 said:

"See the way she come stand dey look like nothing happened."

@Runzguy said:

"Who's mother is this."

Lecturer uses a scanner to avoid cheating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers state, adopted a modern method of taking attendance to avoid fraud.

A video seen on TikTok shows the man taking attendance for his class with the help of a fingerprint scanner.

Those who saw the video said the lecturer is bent on stopping students who cover for their absent friends.

